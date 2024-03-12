Yes, I approved congestion pricing but it’s time to hit the brakes

In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo advocated for congestion pricing in New York City to incentivize the use of mass transit, but now he is reconsidering the $15 charge for drivers entering lower Manhattan due to the current state of the city. While congestion pricing is still the right public policy, concerns about the timing of its implementation have arisen, as New York City is still recovering from COVID-19 and facing pressing issues such as crime, homelessness, and quality of life. With public safety becoming a growing concern, there is a call for more police presence in the subway system to ensure the safety of riders. Additionally, addressing the issue of dangerous mentally ill homeless individuals in the system is necessary. Amidst these challenges, there is a lack of significant action from local leaders and candidates, raising questions about the future of New York City and the potential impact of congestion pricing on its residents.

