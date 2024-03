In Thursday’s Grapefruit League action, the Yankees saw standout performances from pitcher Ian Hamilton, who struck out five batters in two innings, and catcher Austin Wells, who went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and a steal. Despite a tough start, Luke Weaver focused on refining his delivery. Manager Aaron Boone praised Wells’ defensive improvements behind the plate. Next, Marcus Stroman will face his former team, the Blue Jays, on Friday.

Read more