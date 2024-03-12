Yankees can overcome Gerrit Cole injury if they’re legit

Gerrit Cole is considered one of the most indispensable players in Major League Baseball. He, along with Zack Wheeler, are pitchers who can consistently perform at a Cy Young-consideration level and handle the pressure of October baseball. This type of player is becoming rarer in the majors, with players like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, and Jacob deGrom either aging out or facing health and performance issues. The importance of having a pitcher like Cole or Wheeler on a team’s staff cannot be underestimated.

