‘X-Men ’97’ Creator Beau De Mayo Fired by Disney a Week Before Premiere

Just days before the premiere of the highly-anticipated X-Men ’97 series, show creator and showrunner Beau De Mayo has been unexpectedly fired. The studio has not provided any official statement on the decision, leaving fans and the cast and crew of the show in shock. De Mayo’s departure came at a crucial time, right before the premiere and planned press interviews. Despite his firing, De Mayo’s influence on the show will still be felt as he completed work on the upcoming season. Fans had initially reacted positively to De Mayo, a gay Black man, leading the return of the X-Men to TV as the franchise has long tackled themes of prejudice. The animated series reunites much of the original voice cast and creators, with Season 1 set to premiere on March 20 on Disney+.

