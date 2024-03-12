WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s body transformation as 70-year-old battles health issues through years to still be in shape

Despite his advanced age and long history of injuries, WWE legend Hulk Hogan remains in top physical shape at 70 years old. Hogan, considered by some as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, began his career in the 70s and rose to fame in the 80s with the birth of Hulkamania. He continued to wrestle into his 40s and 50s, making his last match in 2012 during his time at TNA. Known for his matches against wrestling icons like Andre The Giant and Randy Savage, Hogan also made a significant impact with his move to WCW in the 90s. Despite ongoing health issues, Hogan still hits the gym and maintains his iconic “24-inch pythons.” While rumors of paralysis circulated last year, Hogan confirmed he is doing well and continues to make sporadic appearances in the wrestling world.

