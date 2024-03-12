‘Wow’… Gabriel Agbonlahor tries to defend £164,000-a-week Tottenham player when Andy Goldstein mocks him

Timo Werner, formerly of Chelsea, is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and has been performing well for the team. Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Werner has scored two goals and provided two assists for Spurs in the Premier League. His recent goal against Aston Villa was a topic of discussion on talkSPORT, with co-host Andy Goldstein poking fun at Villa’s performance. However, former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor defended Werner, stating that he is a good player. In my opinion, Tottenham made a smart decision in signing Werner on loan, as he has added depth and energy to the squad without any long-term commitment.

