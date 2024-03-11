World’s sexiest volleyball star Kayla Simmons cheekily sticks out tongue and shows off cleavage while out on a walk

Kayla Simmons, former volleyball star, recently posted a video of herself on a walk with her dog, showing off her curves in a plunging sports bra. Kayla, who has one million Instagram followers, regularly shares updates from her glamorous lifestyle, including posing in lingerie, by the pool in a bikini, and on the beach in a Baywatch-style outfit. She attended Marshall University on a full-ride athletic scholarship and now impresses fans with her racy snaps. From trick shots with her bum to bikini pictures, Kayla’s social media posts never fail to captivate her audience.

Read more