Will There Be A ‘Girls5eva’ Season 4? Here’s What The Creator Says

Netflix has picked up the musical comedy series Girls5eva after it was canceled by Peacock, and now offers the first two seasons along with a new third season. Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey, the show follows a ’90s girl group reuniting in the present day. While a fourth season is not confirmed, Scardino has ideas and hopes for the series to continue. Netflix has been supportive of the show, which has similarities to the successful Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series that also aired on the platform. Girls5eva Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

