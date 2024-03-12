Widow of school crossing guard Richard Henderson killed on NYC subway train sues MTA over leaked photos

The widow of a man shot and killed in the transit system is suing the MTA for $28.5 million after a subway worker took photos of her husband as he lay dying and posted them on social media. Richard Henderson was killed while intervening in a dispute on the subway. His widow, Jakeba Dockery, is seeking the same amount of money that Kobe Bryant’s widow was awarded for leaked photos of his death scene. Henderson was a father of three and grandfather of two who worked as a crossing guard at a private school in Chelsea. Officials are now investigating the incident.

