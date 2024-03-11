‘Why we’re leaving,’ driver fumes as new surcharge worth more than $500 a week placed on parking ‘on public land’

Parking fees at popular hiking destinations in West Vancouver have ignited outrage among drivers, with costs potentially exceeding $500 per week. The new fees, part of the Destination Parks Pay Parking Program Implementation, require drivers to pay $3.75 per hour plus taxes and fees totaling $5.23 per hour. Those who do not pay face a $98 fine from Impark. While residents of West Vancouver can get $20 annual parking passes, non-residents must pay up. Concerns have been raised about the impact on seniors, small-business owners, and the dangers of forcing visitors to use public transit. The fees aim to control traffic and generate revenue for park maintenance. The council will review the impact of the fees in August and potentially expand them to other sites in the future.

