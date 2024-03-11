Why Kate Middleton conspiracy theorists think doctored photo was really taken last fall

An internet sleuth on TikTok has gone viral for analyzing a doctored Mother’s Day photo released by Kate Middleton, claiming it was repurposed and edited from images taken at a charity event in November. The TikToker, Allyn Aston, compared the outfits worn in the new photo to those worn by Middleton and her children at the charity outing, pointing out discrepancies that suggest manipulation. The analysis has gained traction online, with other theories suggesting the photo was altered using images from a Vogue magazine cover and drawing on royal fashion blogs for evidence. While royal palace insiders have downplayed the scandal and commended Middleton for owning up to photoshopping the picture, the analysis by the TikToker sheds light on the scrutiny faced by the royal family and the lengths fans will go to uncover the truth behind their images.

