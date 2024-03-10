Why are clocks set forward in the spring? – NBC New York

Daylight saving time, the practice of moving clocks forward in the spring and then back in the fall, has a history that spans over a century and is driven by two world wars, energy saving, and the desire to enjoy more sunlight. About 70 countries, including the United States, currently observe daylight saving time. Despite the confusion and inconsistencies that have historically arisen from this practice, many people enjoy the benefits of more sunlight in the evenings, allowing for outdoor activities and time with family after work. Efforts to do away with changing the clocks twice a year have been met with challenges, as doing so could mean losing the extra daylight during the evenings for a significant portion of the year. The early adopters of daylight saving time, such as Thunder Bay, Canada, enjoyed the benefits of longer days during the summer months, even though it led to initial confusion and adjustments.

