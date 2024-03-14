Whoopi Goldberg questions New York Governor Kathy Hochul over congestion pricing on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg questioned New York Governor Kathy Hochul about congestion pricing during her appearance on ‘The View,’ expressing concerns about the tolls and impact on New Yorkers. Hochul explained that congestion pricing is intended to ease congestion and raise money for the city’s transit system. Goldberg suggested alternative solutions and questioned the MTA’s competence. The plan is facing lawsuits but is expected to take effect in June, with tolls on every car and truck driving into Manhattan south of 60th Street. The governor did not adequately explain that the tolls are also intended to raise a billion dollars a year to maintain and upgrade the transit system.

Read more