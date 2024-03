The ladies on The View defended Billy Baldwin after his feud with Sharon Stone resurfaced. Stone revealed that a producer tried to pressure her into sleeping with Baldwin for better acting in a film. Baldwin retaliated with threats, which the hosts criticized. They questioned why Stone brought up the drama years later and speculated that she may be seeking relevancy. The hosts suggested that Stone should let go of the past and move on. The View airs on weekdays on ABC.

