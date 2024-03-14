Who Was With Izzy On The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion?

At the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion, Izzy was accompanied by Micah, a fellow alum from Season 4. The reunion also featured surprise guests from previous seasons, including Giannina, Colleen, Kwame, and Chelsea. Initially, fans were not receptive to the older cast members, but warmed up to them as they interacted with the Season 6 contestants. Izzy and Micah stood out as singles among mostly coupled attendees, but in a twist at the end of the episode, it was revealed that they will be on the upcoming season of Netflix’s Perfect Match. Micah, known for her mean girl behavior on Love Is Blind, has since apologized and redeemed herself, while Izzy, who appeared in Season 5, has worked on improving his credit score. Fans are excited to see how these singles fare in their quest for their perfect matches on the new reality show.

