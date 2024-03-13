Who was Dan ‘Lionheart’ Wheldon and what was his cause of death?

HBO is set to premiere a new documentary titled The Lionheart on 12 March 2024, focusing on professional racer Dan ‘Lionheart’ Wheldon. Wheldon, born in England in 1978, had a successful racing career in both the UK and the US, winning the Indianapolis 500 twice. Tragically, he died in a racing accident in 2011 at the age of 33. The documentary will follow his sons as they pursue their own racing careers. The Lionheart will air on HBO at 9 p.m. on 12 March 2024, and will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.

