Who was Boeing whistleblower John Barnett and what happened to him?

Former Boeing employee turned whistleblower, John Barnett, accused the company of lowering quality standards in its commercial aircraft before his death in 2024. Barnett worked at Boeing for 32 years before speaking out against the company, claiming that executives were pressuring workers to fit sub-standard parts on aircraft to speed up production. He was found dead in a Charleston hotel parking lot with a gunshot wound, which was determined to be “self-inflicted.” Barnett had given evidence against Boeing a week before his death, and his attorney cast doubt on the ruling of suicide. Boeing expressed sadness over Barnett’s passing, and if anyone is affected by the issues raised in the story, they can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for help.

