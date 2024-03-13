Who is sports presenter Rishi Persad?

Rishi Persad is a successful sports presenter who has covered some of the biggest sporting events in the world, including the Cheltenham Festival 2024. Born and raised in Trinidad, Persad developed a passion for horse racing at a young age. After studying law in London, he switched to broadcasting and began his career in 2002 with At the Races. He has since worked with various networks, including BBC, Sky Sports, ESPN, and ITV, covering events such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Wimbledon, and major horse racing meets. Persad is married with a daughter and has an estimated net worth of £1.5 million.

