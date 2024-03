Luke Littler won a title in Belgium, after beating Ricardo Pietreczko in the semi-finals. Pietreczko was unhappy with something Littler did and confronted him after the game. Littler went on to defeat Rob Cross in the final with an 8-7 victory. Pietreczko, a German darts player nicknamed ‘Pickachu’, has reached the last 32 of the World Championship and the last 16 of the European Championship. He accused Littler of being arrogant after their match.

Read more