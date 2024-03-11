Who is Kelly Fisher and did she date Dodi Al-Fayed before Princess Diana?

Dodi Al-Fayed and Princess Diana were a high-profile couple before their tragic deaths in 1997, but many are unaware that Dodi was previously engaged to former model Kelly Fisher. The couple met in 1996, became engaged in 1997, and were set to marry before Dodi ended their relationship just days before the wedding. Kelly later sued Dodi for emotional distress but dropped the lawsuit after his death. Kelly now lives in South Carolina, works as a property developer, and has one daughter with her husband, Mikhail Movshina, whom she met in 2007. Despite the controversy and drama, Kelly has moved on from the past and keeps the engagement ring from Dodi as a memento.

