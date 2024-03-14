Who is Carter Pinnington? Liverpool teenager profiled ahead of Sparta Prague clash

Liverpool teenager Carter Pinnington could potentially be in the squad to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League after being added to the team. The Reds have a comfortable lead from the previous match, but are facing center-back issues with injuries to key players. Pinnington, a 17-year-old defender, has been impressing in the Liverpool ranks and may get a chance to feature in the game. Despite his young age, he has already made an impact in the Under-18 team and Premier League 2. Klopp’s decision to add him to the squad list has raised curiosity among fans, and it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance to showcase his talent on the big stage.

