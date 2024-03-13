‘Who are you?’ gasps Erin Andrews’ Fox NFL co-star Charissa Thompson as she reveals offseason activities

Erin Andrews shocked her Fox NFL colleague, Charissa Thompson, with her offseason activities, including going to The Home Depot and Michaels with her eight-month-old son. Thompson was stunned by Andrews’ admissions on their podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa. The duo released their latest episode on Monday, discussing Andrews’ current journey in raising her son with husband Jarrett Stoll. Despite initially feeling anxious about going to the home improvement store, Andrews now loves it because her son enjoys the chaos. The podcast, launched in 2021, aims to cover conversations that friends have when they think others aren’t listening.

