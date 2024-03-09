Who are Laken Riley’s parents?

Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, tragically lost her life while out for a run on the University of Georgia campus. Her parents, William Jason Riley and Allyson Phillips, have been actively seeking justice for their daughter while mourning their devastating loss. They declined an invitation to President Biden’s State of the Union Address, instead voicing their support for the Laken Riley Act, which aims to promote safety for women. Following Riley’s death, her parents have raised over $240,000 for the Laken Hope Riley Foundation. The main suspect in Riley’s murder, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder and kidnapping. The community, along with political figures, has come together to support Riley’s family and remember her life.

