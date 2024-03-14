Where to buy red noses in 2023

Red Nose Day is an annual event hosted by charity Comic Relief to raise funds for those in need. The event includes a live telethon featuring celebrities encouraging donations. The iconic red nose, worn since 1988, is a symbol of support for the cause. The 2023 red nose, designed by Sir Jony Ive, springs into a honeycomb-paper sphere. Red noses can be purchased from various retailers, including TK Maxx. The event will take place on March 17, 2023, with a TV show airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first Red Nose Day was in 1988, raising £15 million for famine victims in Ethiopia. Sir Lenny Henry hosted the inaugural event and continues to be involved in the annual fundraiser.

Read more