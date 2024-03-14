What you need to know about taking public transportation to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place on 5th Avenue, drawing thousands of revelers. For those looking to attend the parade, transportation options include taking the subway, which offers routes along the parade route on the Lexington Avenue line. Some bus routes will also be impacted due to the parade, and commuters can check the MTA website for updates. For those coming from outside the city, the LIRR and Metro-North will have expanded schedules to accommodate parade-goers. Both train lines will have ushers directing customers at Grand Central Madison station, with extra trains added before and after the parade. An alcohol ban will be in effect on both the LIRR and Metro-North during the parade.

