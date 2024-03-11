‘What we saw happen’… Richard Keys gives his verdict on Liverpool vs Manchester City controversy

The match between Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City ended in a 1-1 draw at Anfield in what was considered one of the best matches of the Premier League season. Both teams played well and fought until the final whistle, with controversy arising from a potential penalty denied to Liverpool in injury time. Former referee Mike Dean and presenter Richard Keys criticized the decision, but Liverpool must move on from it and focus on their future games. The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table and have a good chance of winning the title this season. Overall, the match showcased the competitive spirit of both teams and their determination to come out on top.

