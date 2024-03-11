What is Women’s History Month, and why is it important?

Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the achievements of women and reflect on progress made towards equality. The observance began in the 1970s and is now recognized every March, with International Women’s Day falling on March 8th. The goal is to highlight the often overlooked contributions of women throughout history and inspire future generations. While challenges remain, including pay disparities and domestic threats, Women’s History Month serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing women’s leadership and accomplishments. Throughout the month, inspiring stories of women making a difference in their communities and beyond will be shared to honor their impact.

