What is Ramadan and how do Muslims observe the Islamic holy month?

Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, is about to begin, uniting observant Muslims worldwide in increased worship, charity, and good deeds. Muslims will abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset, breaking their fast with an evening meal called “iftar.” This year, Ramadan comes amid the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war, with many Muslims seeking ways to support the Palestinians in need. Cultural and social traditions during Ramadan vary across different countries, including festive gatherings, special decorations, communal meals, and religious rituals. In the United States, the Muslim population celebrates Ramadan with iftar meals and prayers at mosques, as well as participating in interfaith events. Ramadan is a time for reflection, community, and generosity for Muslims around the world.

