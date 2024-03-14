‘What in the world is going on? asks Old Navy shopper ‘overcharged by $100’ in store – customers say there’s a trick

An Old Navy customer, Shelby, recently took to social media to warn fellow fashion fans about a pricey mistake they could be making by shopping in store at the retailer. Shelby claimed that a recent Old Navy haul she made would have been $100 cheaper had she gone online to make the purchase. She shared a video showing that the $280.54 worth of items she bought in-store would have only cost $180 on the retailer’s website for the exact same items and sizes. Many other shoppers shared similar experiences of being overcharged in-store and recommended checking online prices before making a purchase in-store. Shelby ultimately returned the items and reordered online to save money. The U.S. Sun has reached out to Old Navy for comment on the pricing discrepancy. In other retail news, Claire’s has made a major change at 4,400 stores and a Kohl’s shopper expressed frustration over the store’s Cash system and pricing promotions.

