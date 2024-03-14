‘What does Jordan Henderson have on Gareth Southgate?’, ask fans as England’s final squad before Euro 2024 named

England fans are expressing confusion and frustration over Jordan Henderson’s continued inclusion in the Three Lions squad, despite playing abroad and not being in peak form. Some believe that younger, more deserving midfielders should be given a chance instead. Gareth Southgate’s squad selection, which includes familiar faces like Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, has left some fans questioning his choices. Despite calls for Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo to be included, Southgate has opted for experience in his final squad before the Euros. James Maddison and two new faces, Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon, have also been called up. Fans are now debating what it will take for Southgate to be considered a great England manager, with expectations high for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

