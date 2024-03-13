‘What do they think this is, Costco?’ joke Walmart shoppers after fed-up customer shares his response to receipt checks

Walmart shoppers are expressing frustration over the retailer’s implementation of receipt checks, with some feeling criminalized and under suspicion. While many retailers use receipt checks to crack down on theft, some shoppers believe it is unnecessary and should be eliminated if stores do not trust their customers. Despite the practice, shoppers have the right to refuse showing their receipts, although this may raise suspicion and could lead to further questioning or detainment by store owners. Unlike membership-based stores like Sam’s Club and Costco, non-membership stores like Walmart allow customers to refuse receipt checks without consequences, but this could lead to consequences if store owners believe a crime has been committed.

