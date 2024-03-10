‘What about me?’… ’Magnificent’ Liverpool player probably feels underappreciated, says Sky Sports pundit

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, and Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson believes that defender Ibrahima Konate may not be getting the credit he deserves. Despite the praise for Virgil van Dijk, Dawson emphasizes the importance of Konate in the team and thinks that he might feel underappreciated. Konate has been a key player for Liverpool this season, making significant contributions in their quest for multiple trophies. Dawson believes that for Liverpool to be successful, Konate will need to maintain his top form.

