West Point military academy drops ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ from mission statement

The US Military Academy at West Point has decided to remove the “Duty, Honor, Country” motto from its mission statement, replacing it with “Army Values.” The patriotic phrase will still remain the school’s motto, despite the change. Critics argue that this move reflects “woke” policies in the US military. The new mission statement focuses on building, educating, training, and inspiring leaders of character committed to the Army Values. Lieutenant General Steve Gilland emphasized that the Academy remains dedicated to producing leaders ready to serve on the battlefield.

