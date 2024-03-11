West Ham United scouting 15-goal attacker Wolves sold in 2019

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Sporting Lisbon forward Pedro Goncalves, a player they sold in 2019. Goncalves has been in great form for Sporting, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists this season. The Hammers are scouting him as they look to bolster their attack in the summer transfer window. Additionally, there are rumors that Manchester City are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, which could prompt the Hammers to pursue Goncalves as a potential replacement.

