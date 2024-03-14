We must stop China from using TikTok against America

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. The regime has the authority to compel actions by ByteDance and has access to the app’s algorithm and user data. There have been reports of ByteDance spying on Americans and manipulating political opinions. Legislation has been introduced in Congress to force TikTok to separate from ByteDance to protect national security and personal liberty. Lawmakers are urged to support this measure to prevent foreign interference through the app.

Read more