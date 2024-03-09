Wayne Rooney baffled by three ‘strange’ signings who cost Everton £75m combined

Wayne Rooney, an Everton icon, believes that the club is still suffering from poor recruitment decisions made during Farhad Moshiri’s tenure. The club spent around £75 million on three players – Gylfi Sigurdsson, Davy Klaassen, and Nikola Vlasic – who all played in the same position. This, along with other questionable signings, has left Everton in a dire financial situation. Rooney criticizes the club’s recruitment strategy and points out that the club is still paying for those mistakes. The club was later penalized for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Players like Klaassen and Vlasic struggled at Everton but found success elsewhere after leaving the club. Rooney’s comments highlight the challenges faced by Everton due to poor recruitment decisions.

