Watch moment Japanese space rocket EXPLODES in massive fireball moments after take-off in botched satellite launch

A rocket launched by Space One in Japan attempting to put a satellite into orbit exploded just seconds after lift-off. The company was aiming to become the first Japanese company to successfully achieve this milestone. The 59ft rocket exploded five seconds after take-off, leaving a massive fireball in its wake on the Kii peninsula. Debris scattered and charred pieces of the rocket were later found on the ground. Space One has not confirmed the cause of the explosion, but stated that the rocket self-destructs when it detects errors that could cause a crash. The rocket was meant to launch a government-made satellite for monitoring purposes. Space One, established in 2018, aims to eventually offer space services and travel. Japan’s main space exploration efforts are typically led by the government agency JAXA.

