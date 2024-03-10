Watch ‘Live with Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars’ from Hollywood on Monday afer the Academy Awards

After the Oscars, “Live with Kelly and Mark” goes live from the Dolby Theater with exclusive interviews with winners moments after their big wins. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share the excitement with viewers, with Mark bringing his actor’s insight to the show. The hosts pull together a live show in the early hours of the morning, showcasing the cultural moments of Academy Award history. The special episode airs on Monday at 9 a.m. ET, capturing the post-Oscars party energy and the thrill of winning an Oscar.

