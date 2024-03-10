Watch Jobe Bellingham score screamer and spark wild Sunderland celebrations but fans plead for Jude comparisons to end

Jobe Bellingham, the 18-year-old midfielder for Sunderland, scored a stunning goal during their match against Southampton on Saturday. Despite the loss, fans are praising Bellingham for his performance and highlighting his individual talent, separate from comparisons to his older brother Jude. With six goals in 36 appearances this season, Bellingham is proving himself as a standout player for Sunderland. He has also represented England up to Under-19 level, showcasing his potential for a bright future in football.

