Warner Bros. Sparks Anger by Removing Video Games from Steam

The financial troubles at Warner Bros. seem to be escalating, with news emerging that they have begun to pull several video games from sale. This comes after reports of cancelled films like Batgirl and Westworld not being included in their main subscription service for the past two years.

Recently, it was revealed that games released under the Adult Swim Games label, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., are also being removed from sale. Developers like Matt Kain, creator of Fist Puncher, have been notified of the imminent withdrawal of their games. Despite efforts to transfer ownership to other developers, Warner Bros. has reportedly refused, citing resource limitations.

Kain expressed his disappointment at the situation, highlighting the loss of years worth of gameplay data and progress that will be erased from users’ libraries. Another developer of Soundodger+ faced a similar situation, unable to convince Warner Bros. to transfer their game.

These actions raise concerns about the preservation of video games and the lack of interest from industry giants like Warner Bros. in safeguarding gaming history. As Warner Bros. continues to face financial challenges, the removal of these games adds to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the company.