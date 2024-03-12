Under the management of Antonio Conte, Tottenham fans saw a significant improvement in their team’s performance. One player, in particular, Pedro Porro, underwent a remarkable transformation from a defensive wing-back to an attack-minded player under Conte’s guidance. Postecoglou’s style of play also aligned well with Porro’s strengths, allowing him to showcase his attacking talents and contribute to Tottenham’s recent success. This shift in tactics has impressed pundits like Scott Parker, who described it as ‘very unusual’ compared to other top teams in the league. Overall, Tottenham’s entertainment value has significantly increased under Postecoglou compared to Conte, leading to a positive outlook for the team’s future.

