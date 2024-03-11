Vanessa Hudgens hits Vanity Fair red carpet after announcing pregnancy at Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens made a stunning appearance at the Vanity Fair after-party following the 2024 Oscars, wearing a sheer black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and attached cape by Alberta Ferretti. The actress, who co-hosted the Oscars red carpet pre-show, revealed during the broadcast that she is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker. Hudgens received congratulations from her co-host Julianne Hough and other stars she interviewed, including America Ferrera. The couple got engaged in February 2023 and tied the knot later that year. Hudgens shared photos of her Oscars red carpet look on Instagram, receiving praise from friends and fellow celebrities.

