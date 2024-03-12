Van der Vaart wanted 45-year-old manager at Tottenham before Postecoglou

Rafael van der Vaart recently expressed his disappointment in Arne Slot not leaving Eredivisie champions Feyenoord to join Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Slot guided Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title in six years, but despite interest from other clubs, he decided to stay in Rotterdam. Van der Vaart, a former Spurs player, believed Slot would have been a great fit for the club. However, Tottenham turned their attention to Ange Postecoglou instead, who has been successful in closing the gap to the top four. Slot has also been linked to potential managerial positions at Liverpool and Brighton, but he has distanced himself from those rumors. Despite the missed opportunity, Van der Vaart is pleased to see Tottenham’s recent success under Postecoglou.

