Van der Vaart not a fan of Tottenham target and urges club to ‘get rid’ for £17m

Tottenham Hotspur is interested in signing Feyenoord’s striker Santiago Gimenez, but former Premier League player Rafael van der Vaart believes that Feyenoord should not sell him for less than £20 million. Despite Gimenez’s recent performance and goal-scoring record, Van der Vaart has doubts about his consistency and value. Tottenham is looking for a new striker and remains interested in Gimenez, but there are concerns about the reliability of Dutch league strikers, as seen with previous signings like Vincent Janssen. Despite interest from top clubs like Inter Milan and Real Madrid, Van der Vaart suggests that Feyenoord should consider selling Gimenez if they receive a significant offer.

