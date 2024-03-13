V Rising release date revealed for PC (Steam) and PS5!

The title from Stunlock Studios now has a release date for its 1.0 version on Steam, after more than a year and a half in early access.

You might not remember, but in 2022 we had a few survival games that caused quite a stir, especially on PC. Driven by the revival of Rust, games like Valheim or V Rising made their mark in this market.

V Rising stood out for its groundbreaking proposal: building a vampiric empire from scratch, collecting materials, constructing our castle, and defeating any threats.

The game developed by Stunlock Studios was released in early access in May 2022. It could only be played on PC (via Steam), and gradually received updates.

The latest Sony State of Play (summary here) confirmed the launch of V Rising for PlayStation 5 this year, although without revealing an exact date.

Finally, we now know when the early access of V Rising ends, which means that the game will launch its 1.0 version on the Valve platform.

Regarding the PlayStation 5 version, all we know is that it will be released in 2024, likely in the last months of the year.

V Rising emerges from the crypt

With a new trailer (currently exclusive to IGN), Stunlock Studios has confirmed the release date of V Rising on Steam.

What does this mean? Well, the game is leaving Steam’s early access, almost two years after its original release for PC (in May 2022).

It will be May 8th when the 1.0 version of V Rising is available on the Valve platform, with all the updates that were released month after month for the survival game.

Here is a description of the game:

”Experience a vampire action RPG adventure and survival like no other. Awaken after centuries of dormancy, weakened and thirsty for blood.

Explore a vast open world of dark fantasy, humans, horrors, and worst of all… the deadly sunlight. Rise in power and conquer the world of the living. Hunt alone or gather a clan. V Rising can be played solo, in cooperative mode, or in online multiplayer mode”.

The quality of V Rising is beyond doubt, as it has an 88% very positive review rating on Steam, surpassing 68,000 user reviews.

V Rising, one of the most interesting survival games in the industry, is heading to Steam (in its final version) on May 8th of this year. The PlayStation 5 version will be available in the remaining months of 2024.