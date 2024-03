The United States Women’s National Team won the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Brazil, with Lindsey Horan scoring the winning goal in first-half stoppage time. Despite a loss to Mexico in the group stage, the US team rebounded to claim the trophy in the first women’s Gold Cup event. The match drew a record crowd of 31,528 to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium. Both teams have qualified for the upcoming Olympics in France, with the US playing under interim coach Twila Kilgore.

