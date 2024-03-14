US tourists insult Buckingham Palace King’s Guard, get berated by ‘champ’ UK cop

A group of American tourists were scolded by a UK cop for harassing a King’s Guard outside Buckingham Palace in a viral video. The cop informed the tourists that the guards have an important role in protecting the royal residence and should not be ridiculed. The tourists were asked to leave the premises, and viewers applauded the cop for addressing the mistreatment of the guard. American commenters apologized for the behavior of the tourists, with many acknowledging the importance of respecting the Royal Guard’s service. Guards are known to take matters into their own hands when tourists cross the line, as seen in previous incidents where guards have screamed at tourists for inappropriate behavior.

Read more