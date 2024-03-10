Urgent warning issued over unclaimed $30,000 FANTASY 5 lottery ticket sold at Publix & set to expire in only five days

The Florida Lottery has announced that a winning ticket for $30,000 from the FANTASY 5 game remains unclaimed since September 2023. The winning numbers are 12-31-24-30-16 and the deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, March 14. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased from a Publix in Ormond Beach. FANTASY 5 is drawn twice daily, seven days a week, and offers cash prizes for matching 2, 3, 4, or 5 numbers. Lottery officials are urging anyone who may have purchased a ticket in Ormond Beach on that day to double check their numbers. Similar cases of unclaimed winning tickets have been reported in other states as well.

