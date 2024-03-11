Upcoming Stock Market Debut of Stellar Blade Studio in South Korea

New details on the highly anticipated action and role-playing game from Shift Up, a Korean studio that is now a second party of Sony PlayStation.

When it comes to PS5 exclusives, it must be acknowledged that February was very good with Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as major highlights.

Now in March, all eyes are on Rise of the Ronin, the open-world action game from Team Ninja, but watch out for multiplatform games like Dragon’s Dogma II.

Did you think April wouldn’t have another big release? Well, you’re wrong because Stellar Blade, the highly anticipated hack and slash role-playing game from Shift Up, a Korean studio that has signed an agreement with Sony to become a second party, is making an appearance.

Previously known as Project EVE, this title places us on a desolate Earth planet invaded by fearsome aliens, which we will have to exterminate as the young Eve.

Unfortunately, we can no longer try it out because its free demo lasted very shortly on the PS Store (it was mistakenly published), but we do have new details to discuss.

User Julien Chièze, through his YouTube channel, has revealed new information about Stellar Blade, and we also have updates from its developer.

Stellar Blade, a rough gem

First off, the portal Game World Observer has shared important news about Shift Up, the Korean studio behind Stellar Blade.

Shift Up has filed for an IPO in its home country, South Korea, with up to 58 million shares with a nominal value of $0.15 per share.

The studio has been valued (as a future projection) at $2300 million. The studio was founded in the year 2013.

Returning to Stellar Blade, it seems that much of the credit for its ”discovery” falls on Shuhei Yoshida, former president of Sony PlayStation and current director of PS Indies.

It was in 2021, three years ago, when Yoshida approached Shift Up, impressed by their small but striking project. They signed a contract to ensure exclusivity and support from PlayStation.

Sony not only provided the tools of PlayStation Studios but also their quality control, localization, and marketing campaign to enhance a project that was initially very small.

Stellar Blade has become one of the most anticipated games of 2024, which you can already pre-order at the GAME store chain (along with a content-loaded DLC). It will be released as a PS5 exclusive on consoles, and later on PC.