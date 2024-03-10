Up Close with Bill Ritter: President Joe Biden’s State of the Union report card

President Joe Biden recently delivered his State of the Union address, making his case for a second term as the country gears up for the longest general-election campaign since 2000. Polls show that many voters did not want a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump, but that appears to be the race the country will see. Republican Congressman Mike Lawler and Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman provide insights on the upcoming election on the show Up Close, which airs Sunday mornings on WABC-TV in New York City. The show also features a political panel analyzing Biden’s performance and entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon previewing the Oscars. Stay tuned for more updates on the presidential race and other news on Up Close.

